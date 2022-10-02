Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Down 10.0% in September

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Curis Price Performance
Shares of CRIS opened at $0.70 on Friday. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Curis in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Curis by 12,879.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.
About Curis
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.
See Also
