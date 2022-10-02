cVault.finance Reaches Market Cap of $56.76 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $56.76 million and approximately $48,684.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $5,675.86 or 0.29520268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info.

cVault.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

