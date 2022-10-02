CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,065 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 100,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $99.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.46. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.54.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

