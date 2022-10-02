DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Provident Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Provident Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PFS. Piper Sandler lowered Provident Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 146.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 97.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

