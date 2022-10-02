Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Daddy Doge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Daddy Doge has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Daddy Doge has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $37,912.00 worth of Daddy Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Daddy Doge

Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2021. Daddy Doge’s total supply is 499,529,482,816,441 coins. The official website for Daddy Doge is daddydoge.finance. Daddy Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Daddy Doge

According to CryptoCompare, “Daddy Doge is a deflationary DeFi token that takes a 9% tax from each buy and sell. This tax acts to benefit the project as a whole by putting 3% in the liquidity pool for a stable price floor, 3% proportionally reflected back to all holders of a DaddyDoge token and 3% added to a marketing/dev wallet to make sure that the project is able to succeed in the long term. Another large purpose of the tax is to decentivise large token holders from buying and selling quickly and damaging the price.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daddy Doge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daddy Doge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Daddy Doge using one of the exchanges listed above.

