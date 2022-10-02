Davis Rea LTD. Sells 2,474 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5,704.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,843,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 193,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.04 and a 200-day moving average of $170.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $225.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

