DDKoin (DDK) Achieves Market Cap of $98,834.33

DDKoin (DDK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $98,834.33 and approximately $130.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006164 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004948 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004915 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

