Decentr Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.69 Million (DEC)

Decentr (DEC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Decentr has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentr coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentr has a total market cap of $15.69 million and $136,945.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010767 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10676620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Decentr

Decentr launched on September 30th, 2021. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,844,448 coins. The official website for Decentr is decentr.net. Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a new currency. Companies have been selling users' stolen data for over a decade now – raw user data that actually belongs to them. Decentr returns the control – and value – of users' data to them, the user.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentr directly using U.S. dollars.

