DECOIN (DTEP) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $293.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users.The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools.DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm.”

