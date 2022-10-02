DEEPSPACE Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.41 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and $1,279.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,395,294 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEPSPACE’s official website is deepspace.game. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEPSPACE is a Play-to-Earn space multiverse exploration strategy game.Allows its users to earn a passive income from holding $DPS, trading NFTs, and taking risks as they explore DEEPSPACE with their fleet of ships.In DEEPSPACE, users explore, harvest, and fight their way through the DEEPSPACE universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

