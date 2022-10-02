Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after acquiring an additional 194,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after purchasing an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $959,748,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $333.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.15 and its 200-day moving average is $360.79. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

