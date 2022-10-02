DefiCliq Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.75 Million (CLIQ)

DefiCliq (CLIQ) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. DefiCliq has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $34,526.00 worth of DefiCliq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DefiCliq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DefiCliq has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010820 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DefiCliq

DefiCliq launched on November 11th, 2020. DefiCliq’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins. DefiCliq’s official Twitter account is @deficliq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DefiCliq is www.deficliq.com. The official message board for DefiCliq is deficliq.medium.com.

DefiCliq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DefiCliq is a company that provides both collateralized and uncollateralized loans in both p2p and traditional ways, with more features like DAO (off-chain governance), staking, interoperability in one place as a Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DefiCliq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DefiCliq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DefiCliq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

