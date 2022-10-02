DeFine (DFA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $45.41 Million

DeFine (DFA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One DeFine coin can now be purchased for about $0.0908 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFine has a total market capitalization of $45.41 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFine has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010778 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10676620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeFine

DeFine’s launch date was April 7th, 2021. DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFine’s official website is www.define.one.

DeFine Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The core of DeFine is SOCIAL. DeFine is an NFT social platform for all creators including artists, musicians, influencers, and gamers. The platform facilitates all social interaction, engagement and communication for creators and their fanbase through marketplace features that utilize digital assets like NFTs, social/fan tokens, and real assets on the blockchain. Owners of social/fan tokens will have many benefits including special access to the creators’ NFTs, merchandise, content, etc. while being part of a private community. It is also a social platform for all participants in the digital world where they can identify and interact with each other through their NFT social profiles which are based on their contribution and achievements in the digital world. Ultimately, the DeFine will serve as a social platform for creators and users to define how to engage with each other and build communities in the digital world.DFA is the native token for DeFine, the social NFT platform for all creators. The DFA token will be utilized for community governance and transaction fees while also facilitating numerous social functions on the platform. DFA allows creators, fans,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

