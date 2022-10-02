DeFIRE (CWAP) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

DeFIRE (CWAP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One DeFIRE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFIRE has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. DeFIRE has a market capitalization of $258,641.59 and $29,444.00 worth of DeFIRE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009179 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About DeFIRE
DeFIRE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,934,971 coins. The Reddit community for DeFIRE is https://reddit.com/r/deFIRE_fi. DeFIRE’s official Twitter account is @DeFIRE_Fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DeFIRE Coin Trading
