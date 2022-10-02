DekBox (DEK) One Day Volume Tops $20,040.00

DekBox (DEK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. DekBox has a total market cap of $130,775.00 and approximately $20,040.00 worth of DekBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DekBox has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DekBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DekBox alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004658 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00046169 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $309.10 or 0.01612295 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031630 BTC.

DekBox Coin Profile

DekBox is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. DekBox’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DekBox is https://reddit.com/r/dekbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DekBox’s official Twitter account is @Dekbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DekBox is www.dekbox.finance.

Buying and Selling DekBox

According to CryptoCompare, “DekBox (decentralized lending box) is a DeFi ecological platform for lending + SWAP + aggregated income created by developers in the global DeFi community.DekBox’s synthetic asset business aims to provide users with liquidity benefits and multi-dimensional appreciation of mortgage POS assets through multi-chain asset synthesizing mortgage agreements.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DekBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DekBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DekBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DekBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DekBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.