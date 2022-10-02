Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) PT Lowered to GBX 114 at Credit Suisse Group

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DROOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 79 ($0.95) to GBX 81 ($0.98) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 164 ($1.98) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Deliveroo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.75.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.