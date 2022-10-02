Deri Protocol (DERI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $92,882.00

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.80 million and approximately $92,882.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 471,897,680 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Deri Protocol is deri.finance.

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

