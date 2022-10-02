DEUS Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Million (DEUS)

DEUS Finance (DEUS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, DEUS Finance has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. DEUS Finance has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $65,956.00 worth of DEUS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEUS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.09 or 0.00203584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEUS Finance Coin Profile

DEUS Finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2021. DEUS Finance’s total supply is 26,757 coins. DEUS Finance’s official website is deus.finance. DEUS Finance’s official Twitter account is @DeusDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEUS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEUS Finance Evolution is a marketplace of decentralized financial services that provides the infrastructure for others to build financial instruments, such as synthetic stock trading platforms, options and futures trading, and more.$DEUS is the protocol token of the DEUS Finance ecosystem. $DEUS represents the fractional portion of our stablecoin, $DEI. $DEI is used as collateral for every financial instrument and protocol built on top of DEUS infrastructure. For every $DEI that is minted, the $DEUS portion is burned, creating deflationary pressure on the $DEUS token supply.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEUS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEUS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEUS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

