Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target to €28.50

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €28.10 ($28.67) to €28.50 ($29.08) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACCYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Accor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Accor from €35.50 ($36.22) to €36.40 ($37.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.98.

Get Accor alerts:

Accor Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Accor stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. Accor has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $7.88.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.