Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target Cut to €50.90 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €52.50 ($53.57) to €50.90 ($51.94) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DPSGY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($65.31) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deutsche Post from €40.00 ($40.82) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($61.22) to €54.75 ($55.87) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.77.

DPSGY stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

