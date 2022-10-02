dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Capitalization Tops $12.68 Million

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $12.68 million and $158,680.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070004 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10701877 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO’s launch date was September 10th, 2020. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode.With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process.”

