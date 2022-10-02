dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Hits $0.12

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $12.46 million and approximately $158,680.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO’s launch date was September 10th, 2020. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode.With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

