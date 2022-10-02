Digix Gold Token Price Tops $43.66 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for approximately $43.66 or 0.00226480 BTC on popular exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

