DigixDAO Market Capitalization Hits $7.01 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (DGD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $7.01 million and $1,748.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $94.93 or 0.00495536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,977.47 or 1.00007117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00064311 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00063934 BTC.

DGD is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,874 coins. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

