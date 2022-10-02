disBalancer Tops One Day Volume of $77,293.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $277,847.00 and $77,293.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer launched on April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 3,750,000 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for disBalancer is https://reddit.com/r/disbalancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. disBalancer’s official website is disbalancer.com.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

