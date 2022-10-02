district0x (DNT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.36 Million

district0x (DNT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One district0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. district0x has a total market cap of $41.30 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, district0x has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069917 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10688622 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

district0x launched on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

district0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

