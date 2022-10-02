Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $789,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $143.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

