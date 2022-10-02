DuckDaoDime (DDIM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $138,582.00

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00010805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $138,582.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,446,145 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io.

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community.”

