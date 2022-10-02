Dvision Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $442,352.00 (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $33.25 million and $442,352.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dvision Network has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network launched on October 6th, 2020. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network.

Dvision Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dvision Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dvision Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

