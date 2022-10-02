DXdao (DXD) Price Reaches $348.93 on Top Exchanges

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. DXdao has a total market cap of $51.98 million and $4,462.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $348.93 or 0.01817958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DXdao has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DXdao

DXdao launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link/#. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15.

DXdao Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

