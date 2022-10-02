East West Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.30 for the year. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EWBC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $67.14 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

