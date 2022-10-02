eCash (XEC) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $779.31 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,227.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.00603530 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00250768 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00047512 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000859 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004569 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008734 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,187,177,146,789 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
