EDDASwap (EDDA) Price Hits $124.10

EDDASwap (EDDA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. EDDASwap has a total market capitalization of $620,519.00 and $71,373.00 worth of EDDASwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDDASwap has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EDDASwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $124.10 or 0.00646409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EDDASwap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About EDDASwap

EDDASwap launched on March 6th, 2021. EDDASwap’s total supply is 5,000 coins. The official website for EDDASwap is eddaswap.com. EDDASwap’s official Twitter account is @EDDASwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDDASwap

According to CryptoCompare, “EDDASwap is an ecosystem of DeFi + NFT applications with a DEX supporting ERC-20, Binance Smart Chain and Polkadot.EDDA is the native token of the EDDASwap ecosystem, deriving its name from an ancient collection of mythological Norse poems. EDDA Token holders will be the primary beneficiaries of the continued usage and growth of EDDASwap, and will ultimately govern the ecosystem in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDDASwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDDASwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDDASwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDDASwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDDASwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.