Edgeware (EDG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $6.73 Million

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,102.06 or 0.99997971 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064634 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010470 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00063746 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00081594 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,443,046,182 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

