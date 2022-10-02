Efinity Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.82 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $55.57 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,174.32 or 0.99922249 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063644 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00064171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00081468 BTC.

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,637,793 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.