Efinity Token Price Down 4.8% This Week (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $55.78 million and $1.82 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,199.12 or 0.99981396 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064321 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064223 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00081791 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,635,321 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efinity Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.