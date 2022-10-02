eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of eGain from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
eGain Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of EGAN opened at $7.35 on Friday. eGain has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.69 million, a P/E ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
