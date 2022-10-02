eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of eGain from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of EGAN opened at $7.35 on Friday. eGain has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.69 million, a P/E ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 81.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth $132,000. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

