Eight Capital Trims Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Target Price to C$15.75

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Eight Capital to C$15.75 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

Algoma Central stock opened at C$16.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.28. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of C$14.81 and a 12 month high of C$18.27. The stock has a market cap of C$609.04 million and a P/E ratio of 6.60.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$183.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$162.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algoma Central will post 2.1199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

About Algoma Central

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

