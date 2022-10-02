Eight Capital Trims Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Target Price to C$15.75

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$19.00 to C$15.75 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASTL. Cormark dropped their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:ASTL opened at C$8.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.16. The stock has a market cap of C$938.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.01. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of C$8.53 and a 52-week high of C$17.27.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.46%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

