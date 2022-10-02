Einsteinium Trading Up 16.1% This Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $12,238.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00272938 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001243 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016823 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003930 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,881,337 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

