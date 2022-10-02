Emercoin (EMC) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Emercoin has a total market cap of $774,703.00 and $7,356.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00065201 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

La Peseta (PTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,123,001 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

