Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$9.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

EFR stock opened at C$8.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.00. The company has a current ratio of 36.15, a quick ratio of 26.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of C$6.14 and a 12 month high of C$14.33.

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$49,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,455,598.16.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

