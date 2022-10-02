eosDAC Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $402,920.00 and approximately $22,111.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About eosDAC

eosDAC was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io.

eosDAC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide.eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

