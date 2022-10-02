Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS.

Comerica Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Comerica to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

NYSE CMA opened at $71.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comerica has a 1 year low of $70.71 and a 1 year high of $102.09.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

