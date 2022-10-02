Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.20.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$5.20 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.92 and a 12-month high of C$8.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 27.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,248.88. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,248.88. Also, Director Glenn Antony Ives acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,052.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at C$304,684.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $81,240.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

