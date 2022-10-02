Era Swap Trading Down 9.5% This Week (ES)

Era Swap (ES) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Era Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Era Swap has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $30,700.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,108.28 or 1.00066321 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063960 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063966 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00081610 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 1,394,984,668 coins. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Era Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

