Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $146.90 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 39.4% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00012721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $146.90 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,084.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021359 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00272319 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00141464 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.19 or 0.00718847 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.43 or 0.00604845 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000875 BTC.
About Ergo
Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 60,506,745 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org/en.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
