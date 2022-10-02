Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $146.90 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 39.4% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00012721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $146.90 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,084.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00272319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00141464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.19 or 0.00718847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.34 or 0.00603788 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 60,506,745 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

