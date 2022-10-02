ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index Price Hits $7.63 (ETH2X-FLI)

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index (ETH2X-FLI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index coin can currently be purchased for $7.63 or 0.00039618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index has a total market capitalization of $11.85 million and approximately $377,905.00 worth of ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index Coin Profile

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s launch date was March 14th, 2021. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s total supply is 1,552,837 coins. The official website for ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/ethfli. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Flexible Leverage Index lets users leverage a collateralized debt position in a safe and efficient way by abstracting its management into a simple index. It enabled market participants to take on leverage while minimizing the transaction costs and risks associated with maintaining collateralized debt.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

