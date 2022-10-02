EthereumMax Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,844.00 (EMAX)

EthereumMax (EMAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, EthereumMax has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. EthereumMax has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and $8,844.00 worth of EthereumMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumMax coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumMax Coin Profile

EthereumMax’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. EthereumMax’s total supply is 2,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for EthereumMax is www.ethereummax.org. The Reddit community for EthereumMax is https://reddit.com/r/EthereumMax. EthereumMax’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_max and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EthereumMax

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumMax is an expansion of the Ethereum ecosystem. $eMax is a decentralized financial cryptocurrency hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to provide a secured approach to managing digital assets and providing instant access to rewards for holders.The token was built with a vision to strengthen the existing systems while adding secondary benefits that redistributes 2% of all transactions to existing holders. This will supply investors with an increase of $eMax in their wallets with each transaction.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EthereumMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

