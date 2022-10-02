Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Price Target Raised to €23.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.00 ($21.43) to €23.30 ($23.78) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CUYTY. Barclays cut their price objective on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €45.00 ($45.92) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etn. Fr. Colruyt presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $29.08.

CUYTY stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

